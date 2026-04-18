SRH vs CSK Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Hinge, Hussain to retain place in Hyderabad team vs Chennai

IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: The Indian Express predicts the probable lineups for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match at the Uppal.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readApr 18, 2026 11:00 AM IST
IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK Predicted Playing XIIPL 2026 SRH vs CSK Predicted Playing XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Chennai Super Kings. (CREIMAS)
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IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: The last time we saw Sunrisers Hyderabad, they were absolutely thrashing the formidable Rajasthan Royals where RR were 5 down for just 9 runs, courtesy of debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, who ended the match with 4 wickets each.

This electric performance ensures that the two aforementioned players will be in the starting lineup for the Chennai Super Kings match on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Sunrisers who have the big hitter Liam Livingstone in their ranks probably won’t give the England international a go, preferring to go with Harsh Dubey who can chip in with solid middle overs bowling.

Chennai, meanwhile, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match they played and will likely go with the same formation. Their might be a toss up between Matt Henry or Jamie Overton but with the Uppal pitch offering good assistance to batters, they’ll stick with the hitting ability of latter.

SRH vs CSK Predicted XIIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XII: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora (wk), Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XII: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

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