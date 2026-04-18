SRH vs CSK Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Hinge, Hussain to retain place in Hyderabad team vs Chennai

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IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: The last time we saw Sunrisers Hyderabad, they were absolutely thrashing the formidable Rajasthan Royals where RR were 5 down for just 9 runs, courtesy of debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, who ended the match with 4 wickets each.
This electric performance ensures that the two aforementioned players will be in the starting lineup for the Chennai Super Kings match on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Sunrisers who have the big hitter Liam Livingstone in their ranks probably won’t give the England international a go, preferring to go with Harsh Dubey who can chip in with solid middle overs bowling.
Chennai, meanwhile, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match they played and will likely go with the same formation. Their might be a toss up between Matt Henry or Jamie Overton but with the Uppal pitch offering good assistance to batters, they’ll stick with the hitting ability of latter.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XII: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora (wk), Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
Chennai Super Kings Predicted XII: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.