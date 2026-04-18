SRH vs CSK Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Hinge, Hussain to retain place in Hyderabad team vs Chennai

IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: The last time we saw Sunrisers Hyderabad, they were absolutely thrashing the formidable Rajasthan Royals where RR were 5 down for just 9 runs, courtesy of debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, who ended the match with 4 wickets each.

This electric performance ensures that the two aforementioned players will be in the starting lineup for the Chennai Super Kings match on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Sunrisers who have the big hitter Liam Livingstone in their ranks probably won’t give the England international a go, preferring to go with Harsh Dubey who can chip in with solid middle overs bowling.