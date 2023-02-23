Sunrisers Hyderabad announce Aiden Markram as SRH skipper for IPL 2023

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who was the only IPL team without a captain, has announced South African batsman Aiden Markram as their skipper for the season. The announcement came on Thursday as Kaviya Maran-owned team announced Markram’s name on Twitter saying,” THE. WAIT. IS. OVER. #OrangeArmy, say hello to our new captain Aiden Markram.”

The Hyderabad-based franchise did not retain or buy their former captain Kane Williamson at the IPL 2023 auction. There were speculations that Markram or former Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal could be picked as the new skipper.

The 28-year old Markram staked his claim after leading the Sun Group-owned Sunrisers Eastern Cape team to clinch the inaugural SA20 title. He scored 336 runs, including a century in the semi-final and took 11 wickets in the tournament. The Proteas all rounder also had a great IPL season last year where he scored 381 runs at an average of 47.63 with a strike-rate of over 139 with three half-centuries.

When asked if he is open to leading the side in the high-profile IPL, Markram had responded in the affirmative. “What’s going to happen, to be honest… either way we back the management’s decision about who they want to be in charge,” Markram had said during the SA20.

“Becoming the captain is not the be all and end all. You can be in some form of leadership role too. But I am okay with captaincy, it’s something that I enjoy doing,” he said ahead of the SA20 final against Pretoria Capitals. I have been captaining for a while before this tournament started. It’s been a nice experience, a fresh start, I would say,” he had added.

SRH Full Squad for IPL 2023– Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi*, Glenn Phillips*, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen*, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein*, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Adil Rashid*, Heinrich Klaasen*, Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook*