Former Indian Premier League champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have released Australian opener Travis Head as they announced the players they will retain and release ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction next month. By releasing head, SRH have saved Rs 14 crore.

SRH were active during the trade window and released three players. Spinner Zeeshan Ansari moved to the Delhi Capitals for Rs 40 lakh while seamer T Natarajan returned to the franchise for Rs 5 crore. Sunrisers also traded Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards in exchange for Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis from Chennai Super Kings.

What are the rules of IPL retentions?

When there is a mega auction, there is a limit to the number of players, be it overseas or the Indians, that the squads can retain. But this time around, as it is not a mega auction, teams can retain around as many players as they wish to. Despite the flexible rules, the franchises need to have 25 players, and the purse for each franchise will be around Rs 157 crore.