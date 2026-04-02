SRH mark KKR’s first home game of the season with 65-run thrashing

SunRisers Hyderabad thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs in the latter’s first home game of the 2026 IPL season, dismissing them for 161 runs after setting a total of 226/8. SRH’s batting power came to the fore once again, with this being their second-consecutive 200-plus score this season, but this was backed up by a clinical bowling performance unlike what was the case in their first match of the season against RCB.

KKR were off to quite a sensational start to their chase, with Finn Allen being subbed in for Blessing Muzarabani, who took four wickets, and smashing 28 runs in seven balls. Allen fell in the second over to Harsh Dubey after which KKR kept losing wickets at frequent intervals. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green were both ran out after some careless running.