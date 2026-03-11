SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their IPL 2026 season against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the opening day of the season. After the first game Hyderbad will face Kolkata Knight Riders in an away clash, then face Lucknow Super Giants at home and travel to Mullanpur to play last year’s finalists in Punjab Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League with high expectations due to their power-packed batting lineup and hopes of producing several high-scoring encounters. However, the batting-dominant side failed to deliver consistently, falling short of expectations after having made the final in 2024.