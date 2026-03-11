SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their IPL 2026 season against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the opening day of the season. After the first game Hyderbad will face Kolkata Knight Riders in an away clash, then face Lucknow Super Giants at home and travel to Mullanpur to play last year’s finalists in Punjab Kings.
Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League with high expectations due to their power-packed batting lineup and hopes of producing several high-scoring encounters. However, the batting-dominant side failed to deliver consistently, falling short of expectations after having made the final in 2024.
As per their retentions their big-money South African asset in Heinrich Klaasen was retained despite the rumours of potential exit while the likes of Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar were let go. The headline exit is of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami who was traded out to Lucknow Super Giants. With Shami already being traded to the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore, SRH let go of some domestic talent like Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar and Simarjeet Singh. They have managed to keep hold of their star assets like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Pat Cummins.
Coach Daniel Vettori at the time of auction in December was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo: “Wanted to keep nucleus together, happy with how players performed. Happy to go with enough of a purse to target players. Any time you have chance to add quality players who may have not fit elsewhere, hopefully we can identify them and add to our squad.”
SRH full squad: Pat Cummins(C), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse, Shivang Kumar, Krainis Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Jack Edwards, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Shivam Mavi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2026 Schedule – Match List
|Home
|Away
|Venue
|Date
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|28/03/2026
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sundrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|2/04/2026
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Hyderabad
|5/04/2026
|Punjab Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mullanpur
|11/04/2026
