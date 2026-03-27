SRH IPL 2026: Ideal playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in season opener

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RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: After the lows of 2025, SunRisers Hyderabad will aim to start the Indian Premier League 2026 season on a high when they take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
With a belligerent group in their arsenal, SRH will continue to threaten most opposition attacks in the tournament in another season. While the indifferent form of key personnel backfired last season, the Sunrisers will enter the edition on the back of the belligerent form of their stand-in captain, Ishan Kishan, and the opening salvo of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head for company. With the might of Heinrich Klaasen and Liam Livingstone in the middle-order, SRH have all the ingredients to light up the season opener against RCB.
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The bowling clearly their weaker suit, a full-strength SRH XI nearly picks itself with adequate back-ups available for their uncapped Indian players. However, with regular skipper Pat Cummins also out injured, the Orange Army will have to make do with an Indian heavy bowling attack rounded up by England paceman Brydon Carse.
SRH probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C/WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livinstone, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse. Impact Sub – Zeeshan Ansari.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full IPL 2026 squad: Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Krains Fuletra, Brydon Carse, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Jaydev Unadkat, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, David Payne, Harsh Dubey, Amit Kumar, Zeeshan Ansari
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