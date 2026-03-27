SRH IPL 2026: Ideal playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in season opener

Ishan Kishan is set to captain Sunrisers Hyderabad for the initial part of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins. (BCCI Photo)

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: After the lows of 2025, SunRisers Hyderabad will aim to start the Indian Premier League 2026 season on a high when they take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

With a belligerent group in their arsenal, SRH will continue to threaten most opposition attacks in the tournament in another season. While the indifferent form of key personnel backfired last season, the Sunrisers will enter the edition on the back of the belligerent form of their stand-in captain, Ishan Kishan, and the opening salvo of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head for company. With the might of Heinrich Klaasen and Liam Livingstone in the middle-order, SRH have all the ingredients to light up the season opener against RCB.