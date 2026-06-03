SRH captain Pat Cummins mulls skipping IPL 2027 for Ashes: ‘Something has to give’

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins could have a limited role with the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season next year. Or perhaps none at all.

With an intense international calendar set to peak in the 2027 calendar year, Cummins is open to cutting down on his franchise commitments over the season.

“Something has to give,” he said. And it’s not going to be one of the 150th anniversary Test at MCG in March, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in India, a potential World Test Championship final or the ODI World Cup defence in late 2027.

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