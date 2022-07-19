Sreesanth says India would have won the World Cup thrice if had played under Kohli’s captaincy

Updated: July 19, 2022 1:02:21 pm
S Sreesanth, who has been part of India’s two World Cup winning teams, has said that India would have won at least three World Cups, if he had played under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.
Under the leadership of Kohli, India have faltered at different ICC tournaments beginning with the 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 ODI World Cup, and the 2021 World Test Championship. After tasting defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in 2017, India have failed twice to beat New Zealand — in the 2019 semi-final and in 2021 final.
“If I would have been a part of the team under Virat’s captaincy, India would have won the World Cup in 2015, 2019 & 2021,” said Sreesanth in a ShareChat Audio Chatroom on Tuesday.
Subscriber Only Stories
Sreesanth recalled standing with Sachin Tendulkar carrying the World Cup and how Tendulkar became emotional about these victories and his dreams of seeing India winning. “We won that World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar.”
Sreesanth’s seam, the grimace at release, the headband, the misbehaving hair, the desire to revel in the post-delivery moment at the batsman’s discomfiture. A kid’s urge, that. At times, it would seem that desire almost overwhelmed the required discipline before the release of the ball; he can lose the plot as much as stun with something spectacular. The inconsistency wasn’t surprising.
Sreesanth explained how he mastered the trick. He said: “It is important to visualize while playing and small regions do not make any difference. Rather it is better to learn such tricks here, given there are a few distractions. My coach taught me how to throw Yorkers with tennis balls”, said Sreesanth, who ended up with 87 wickets from 27 Tests.
He even suggested that practice can make one perfect and to never think anything is difficult. “If you ask Bumrah, he’ll say that it is easy too.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle EastPremium
As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’Premium
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better, bigger': SRK's trainer
Latest News
Udhayakumar replaces OPS as AIADMK’s deputy leader in TN Assembly
Bombay HC directs Shirdi Saibaba Trust to pay pending dues to civic body for cleanliness, sanitation of town
Sreesanth says India would have won the World Cup thrice if had played under Kohli’s captaincy
A cameraman became accidental obstacle in men’s steeplechase
Watch: Manchester City players pranked by comedy character Troy Hawke
Why is Chinese beer rising in popularity in Pakistan?
Sena MP Shrirang Barne joins Shinde fold, says he is part of separate group of 12 MPs
Army personnel entitled to disability pension only if disability attributable to military service: Supreme Court
Supreme Court to consider listing woman’s plea seeking termination of 23-week foetus
India Weather News Live Updates: Woman, minor daughter dead in Amravati house collapse; parts of Rajasthan witness heavy rains
Authorities in south China apologize over Covid-19 break-ins
Highways within 100 km of LoC, borders will not need green nod: Centre