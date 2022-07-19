scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Sreesanth says India would have won the World Cup thrice if had played under Kohli’s captaincy

Under the leadership of Kohli, India have faltered at different ICC tournaments beginning with the 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 ODI World Cup, and the 2021 World Test Championship.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 19, 2022 1:02:21 pm
Former India pacer Sreesanth (left) and Virat Kohli. (File)

S Sreesanth, who has been part of India’s two World Cup winning teams, has said that India would have won at least three World Cups, if he had played under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

Under the leadership of Kohli, India have faltered at different ICC tournaments beginning with the 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 ODI World Cup, and the 2021 World Test Championship. After tasting defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in 2017, India have failed twice to beat New Zealand — in the 2019 semi-final and in 2021 final.

“If I would have been a part of the team under Virat’s captaincy, India would have won the World Cup in 2015, 2019 & 2021,” said Sreesanth in a ShareChat Audio Chatroom on Tuesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

Sreesanth recalled standing with Sachin Tendulkar carrying the World Cup and how Tendulkar became emotional about these victories and his dreams of seeing India winning. “We won that World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar.”

Sreesanth’s seam, the grimace at release, the headband, the misbehaving hair, the desire to revel in the post-delivery moment at the batsman’s discomfiture. A kid’s urge, that. At times, it would seem that desire almost overwhelmed the required discipline before the release of the ball; he can lose the plot as much as stun with something spectacular. The inconsistency wasn’t surprising.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Sreesanth explained how he mastered the trick. He said: “It is important to visualize while playing and small regions do not make any difference. Rather it is better to learn such tricks here, given there are a few distractions. My coach taught me how to throw Yorkers with tennis balls”, said Sreesanth, who ended up with 87 wickets from 27 Tests.

He even suggested that practice can make one perfect and to never think anything is difficult. “If you ask Bumrah, he’ll say that it is easy too.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Lulu says ‘80% staff Hindu’; minister calls ‘incident’ a campaign to smear

Lulu says ‘80% staff Hindu’; minister calls ‘incident’ a campaign to smear

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East
C. Raja Mohan writes

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East

Premium
As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’
Antrix Deal

As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’

Premium
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity: Indian envoy

Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity: Indian envoy

Premium
'If I had about 20 minutes with him...': Gavaskar offers Kohli help

'If I had about 20 minutes with him...': Gavaskar offers Kohli help

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

Asus ROG Strix XG16AHP-W review: A luxury portable monitor

Asus ROG Strix XG16AHP-W review: A luxury portable monitor

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better, bigger': SRK's trainer
SRK 'Pathaan' transformation

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better, bigger': SRK's trainer

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

'Sustainability no longer a trend, it has become a moral responsibility': JJ Valaya

'Sustainability no longer a trend, it has become a moral responsibility': JJ Valaya

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 19: Latest News