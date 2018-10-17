S Sreesanth recalls when Sachin Tendulkar’s support made him cry

Sachin Tendulkar and S Sreesanth during a cricket training session. (Source: Express File Photo)

Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth, on Monday, recalled the incident when support from Sachin Tendulkar during an interview made him cry. Speaking to ghazal singer Anup Jalota in an episode of Television show Big Boss, the cricket-turned-actor bowler said that the incident took place during an interview of all the players from the 2011 World Cup winning squad.

“I want to share one incident related to Sachin Tendulkar. 1-2 years after our 2011 World Cup triumph, an interview was going on. The interviewer asked about everyone. 2011 you guys played well taking all players’ names but not mine,” he recalled.

Sreesanth further added that the Master Blaster mentioned his name and his role in the team at the end of the interview. “When the interview was about to end, Sachin Tendulkar prompted my name saying Sreesanth also played a major role. I cried a lot during that time,” he said.

The 35-year-old is currently serving a life ban on cricket imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Sreesanth, along with two other cricketers Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, were arrested on charges of spot-fixing during the 2013 edition of Indian Premier League.

In July 2015, Patiala House Court let go all the 36 accused in the case, but the cricketing board refused to change the decision even after the verdict.

