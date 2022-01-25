Sreesanth registers for IPL 2022 mega auction

After IPL 2021, former Indian bowler S Sreesanth has registered his name for this edition of the mega auction as well. He has set his base price at Rs 50 lakh which is less than last year where he had set his base price to Rs 75 lakh, according to Cricinfo. However, he wasn’t picked by any franchise in 2021.

Sreesanth last played in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals in 2013 before he was banned for his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal.

The BCCI had imposed a life ban on Sreesanth and barred him from taking part in any cricket held under its umbrella. In March 2019, the Supreme Court of India “set aside” the life ban imposed on him and asked the BCCI to “reconsider” and “revisit” the length of any fresh ban. Following which the BCCI reduced his ban to 7 years, which meant that he could play all forms of the game from 13 September 2020.

Before getting banned, Sreesanth had played total of 44 IPL matches for three franchises namely Rajasthan Royals, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Kings XI Punjab and bagged total of 44 wickets.

Sreesanth recently played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy during the 2020/21 season where he picked up a total of 13 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.38 for Kerala.

The BCCI is set to conduct the 2022 IPL from last week of March to end of May and efforts would be made to host the lucrative event in India as per the wishes of team owners, Board secretary Jay Shah said on January 22.

“I am delighted to confirm that the 15th season of the IPL will start in the last week of March and will run until May end. A majority of the team owners expressed their wish that the tournament be held in India,” Shah was quoted as saying in a press note issued by the BCCI.

“The mega IPL Auction will take place on February 12-13th and we will lock in venues before that,” Shah further added.