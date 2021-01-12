scorecardresearch
Watch: Sreesanth takes his first wicket in 7 years for Kerala

Upright seam, late swing taking the ball away from the batsman to strike the top of off stump, a celebration befitting the wicket -- it was all on display as Sreesanth struck after a gap of 7 years.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 12, 2021 11:31:36 am
sreesanthSreesanth wheels away after taking his first wicket after comeback in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (Screenshot)

S Sreesanth marked his return to cricket after seven years on Monday with all of the special qualities associated with him before his ban. Upright seam, late swing taking the ball away from the batsman to strike the top of off stump, a celebration befitting the wicket — it was all on display as Sreesanth struck for Kerala in their Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match against Pondicherry.

It has been seven years since he last played, but it took Sreesanth just seven balls to get his first wicket on return. He got an outswinger to leave Puducherry batsman Fabid Ahmed’s off stump clipped and the batsman awestruck.

Sreesanth finished the match with figures of 4-0-29-1. He was seen making a grateful gesture to the pitch after finishing his spell.

The Kerala speedster has 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India so far. Now 37, Sreesanth has vowed it is not too late for him to make an India comeback.

