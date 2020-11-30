Sreesanth posts emotional tweet on eve of comeback

Sreesanth was last seen in action in the 2013 IPL. (FIle Photo/BCCI)

S Sreesanth, who will be making a comeback to cricket in the President’s Cup T20 tournament in December, posted an emotional message on Twitter on Monday.

The 37-year-old is set to play in the tournament being organised by Kerala Cricket Association starting from December 17.

It’s just about time to roll my arms again giving the very best to the game I love the most .To all my lovely people ;alwys remember”ur the best version of urself but make sure ur getting better nd better nd be the very best version ✌🏻please don’t ever give up“ u r the 🔑#family pic.twitter.com/enr6KpIYnJ — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) November 30, 2020

Sreesanth took to social media to post a heartfelt message for his fans. Along with a photo, he wrote, “It’s just about time to roll my arms again giving the very best to the game I love the most .To all my lovely people ;alwys remember”ur the best version of urself but make sure ur getting better nd better nd be the very best version please don’t ever give up” u r the #family”.

In the comments section, Raina replied, “Good luck my brother ! Go well and best wishes to you and your will ! Respect”.

Sreesanth has been picked in the KCA Tigers team to be captained by state team skipper Sachin Baby in the tournament. The teams participating in the tournament are KCA Royals, KCA Tigers, KCA Tuskers, KCA Eagles, KCA Panthers and KCA Lions.

Besides, Sreesanth and Baby, prominent players like Basil Thampi, Rohan Prem, Midhun S, Asif K M and other senior state players will be featuring in different teams, KCA said.

Sreesanth was initially banned by the BCCI for lifetime in August 2013 for his participation in alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), along with Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan. His ban was reduced to seven years last year, and it ended in September this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd