‘Sreesanth is always in scheme of things without a doubt’: Kerala bowling coach on his comeback bid

Shanthakumaran Sreesanth takes one step towards making a comeback as Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) will consider the fast bowler for selection once his ban ends in September.

The 37-year-old has not played a competitive match since May 2013 and has been raring to make a comeback in the domestic setup as he believes he has a lot of cricket left in him.

The newly-appointed Kerala bowling coach, Tinu Yohannan clarified that Sreesanth will have to prove his fitness and will undergo a test to be considered for selection for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

“Sreesanth will be considered for this year’s Ranji Trophy. It’s not that he is selected in the probables. We want Sreesanth to be playing again. Everyone in Kerala Cricket Association is missing that,” Yohannan told indianexpress.com.

“There is a lot of uncertainty going on about what will happen and there has been no cricketing activity since March. We are waiting for government directives to know when we are playing again, conduct a camp so that we start planning about practice and the team,” he added.

Yohannan also revealed that the two-time World Cup-winning member of the squad has been in “constant touch” with the former Indian fast bowler.

“Yes, Sreesanth has been in constant touch. He has been working hard on his bowling. He has been practicing indoors. His ban will lift in September. Before that if we can conduct his test and see whether he is physically fit only then we can assess. There is no opportunity now to go outside and do these things… We are waiting for some kind of directions, maybe by the beginning of July so that we can plan ahead. But, Sree is always in the scheme of things without a doubt.”

The Kerala fast bowler’s last international appearance was against England at the Oval where he took three wickets. He has not played a single ODI since India’s World Cup 2011 triumph against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

