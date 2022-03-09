Sreesanth announces retirement from all forms of first-class cricket

India pacer S Sreesanth announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. Sreesanth took to Twitter to announce his retirement from all formats of the game.

“It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates, and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game. With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats) cricket,”

For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment,” he added.

Sreesanth played 27 Tests and 53 ODIs for India, taking 87 and 75 wickets respectively. He has also taken seven wickets in 10 T20 Internationals.



The temperamental pacer was also popular for his exuberant celebrations after taking wickets but his life and career went downhill after the spot-fixing scandal.

However, he maintained his innocence throughout the damaging controversy.

In September 2020, Sreesanth’s ban for alleged spot-fixing came to an end, concluding a seven-year punishment that was originally meant to be for life and was aggressively contested by the flamboyant bowler.

Sreesanth’s life ban for alleged spot-fixing in the 2013 edition of the IPL was reduced to seven years by BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain last year.

The BCCI banned Sreesanth in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan.