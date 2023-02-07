Women’s T20 World Cup: Squads, fixtures, venues and all you need to know

There’s never a dull moment at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, whether it’s Australia’s continuous domination in the competition, India’s unwavering tenacity, or England’s perennial status as a top contender, the tournament has always been jam packed with thrill.

With the same fervour and hunger for win, the 10 teams are all set to battle it out in this edition of the championship.

From fixtures, squads, venues and standings – here is everything that you need to know about the tournament that will get underway from February 10th:

Women’s T20 World Cup Groups

Group 1- Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Group 2- England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies

Women’s T20 World Cup venues

The opening match, the semifinals, and the final showdown will all take place in the Newlands in Cape Town, marking the beginning and end of the T20 World Cup.

Other two venues that will be used for the tournament are Boland Park in Paarl, and St George’s Park in Gqebera.

Women’s T20 World Cup Teams

India

The U-19 squad has given the women in blue a boost of confidence by winning the inaugural edition’s trophy and they will hope to lift the trophy as they carry it to South Africa.

Team India features a good mix of spinners and pacers including the likes of Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh and Radha Yadav while the batting attractions are skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Australia

Current No.1 side in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings and the reigning champions, team Australia have lifted the World Cup Trophy five times and they will look to continue their winning streak at the World Cup.

The Australian team, led by captain Meg Lanning, vice-captain Healy, all-rounder Perry, and bowler Megan Schutt, boasts some of the most illustrious players in the annals of women’s cricket.

Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Bangladesh

Bangladesh qualified for the big tournament upon claiming victory in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, the Tigress are all geared-up to face those sitting at the top of the table.

Their squad features youngsters and those who proved their mettle in the recently concluded World Cup including strokemaker Shorna Akter who was selected in the team of the tournament.

Squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary

England

The Heather Knight-led English side, currently ranked second in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings, has demonstrated stellar results over the years.

England last won the World Cup in the inaugural edition in 2009 when they thumped the Kiwis by six wickets. This time around, the England team will look to utilise their experience and take the trophy home.

Squad: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Ireland

This will be the Irish women’s fourth appearance in the tournament after they sealed their position through the T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Having recently defeated Pakistan in Pakistan, Ireland has gained confidence and they will want to keep up the momentum.

Squad: Laura Delany (captain), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

New Zealand

With first-round exits from the 2018 and 2020 World Cups, New Zealand will be trying to build on their recent performance in the tournament.

The White Ferns, who finished second in the competition’s first two iterations, will be hoping their form from 2022 (10 wins from 14 games) transfers over to the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Pakistan

With recent series losses against Australia and Ireland, Bismah Maroof’s side has had a difficult few months.

Pakistan will look to veteran players like Maroof, who has scored the most runs for Pakistan in T20Is, and Nida Dar, who has taken the most wickets in the format, to lead the way as they face tough tests against opponents like India and England in Group 2.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

South Africa

South Africa will want to use the advantages of playing at home after the heartbreak of the T20 World Cup 2020, where they just missed making it to the title game.

The hosts are without usual skipper Dane van Niekerk as she failed to meet Cricket South Africa’s fitness standards but they still have a seasoned squad to turn to in crucial situations.

Squad: Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus (c), Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

Sri Lanka

The Chamari Athapaththu-led team, ranked No. 9 in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings, will try to break their World Cup curse of first-round exits and advance to the next round in South Africa.

Sri Lanka has a variety of spin options to take advantage of South Africa’s sluggish conditions. Inoka Ranaweera and Sugandika Kumari are two slow left-arm orthodox spinners who are leading the attack, with Oshadi Ranasinghe and Kavisha Dilhari in support.

Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Tharika Sewwandi, Ama Kanchana, Sathya Sandeepani.

West Indies

The West Indies team led by Hayley Matthews combines youth and experience as they attempt to emulate their 2016 tournament success, when they shocked Australia and won the cup.

Stafanie Taylor, former captain, Shemaine Campbelle, and Afy Fletcher are among the veterans. The roster also features Trishan Holder, Zaida James, and Djenaba Joseph, three standout players from the most recent U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

Women’s T20 World Cup Format

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup this year is split into two stages.

The 10 teams are divided into two groups of five sides each. South Africa qualified on the basis of being hosts, while seven other sides also gained automatic qualification. Bangladesh and Ireland made it through the qualifiers.

The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage after the teams play round-robin matches in their respective groups during the first round.

The knockout stage consists of two semi-finals and the Final at Newlands, Cape Town on February 26.

Key dates

February 10: The Women’s T20 World Cup starts with a Group 1 encounter between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

February 12: India (W) vs Pakistan (W) Group Stage match on Sunday at 6.30 pm.

February 21: The first round matches then finish with a clash between South Africa and Bangladesh.

February 23 and 24: The two semi-finals will take place at Newlands, Cape Town.

February 26: The Final will be played at Newlands, Cape Town.