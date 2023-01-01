scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Sportspersons extend New Year’s greetings to fans

Sportspersons from India and all over the world wish a very Happy New Year to fans.

Sachin Tendulkar on the left and Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma on the right. (Twitter)
As 2022 goes into the rear view mirror and 2023 begins its journey, sportspersons from India and all over the world extended warm greetings to their fans through social media.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli posted an image with wife Anushka Sharma on Twitter  captioned “❤️2023”  while legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted “Knock knock… who’s there?It’s 2023! 😃💫✨”

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 21:00 IST
