Thursday, July 29, 2021
Spirit of cricket: Sri Lankan players listening to Shikhar Dhawan after series victory wins hearts

India captain Shikhar Dhawan was seen interacting with the young and inexperienced Sri Lankan side post the culmination of the 3rd T20I.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 30, 2021 12:28:44 am
shikhar dhawanShikhar Dhawan takes time out to talk to the young team of Sri Lanka. (Screengrab)

Sri Lanka spinners led by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga rattled a depleted Indian batting to engineer a 2-1 series victory with a seven-wicket win in the third T20 International on Thursday.

However, after the game, India captain Shikhar Dhawan, in a warm gesture, was seen interacting with the young and inexperienced Lankan side. Victorious Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka was also present during the interaction and this moment was applauded by fans on the internet.

Batting first, India playing with at least two batsmen short were restricted to their third-lowest total of 81/8 with Hasaranga getting 4/9 in 4 overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka reached the target in 14.3 overs with Dhananjaya De Silva (23 ) scoring bulk of the runs. Rahul Chahar finished with 3/15 in 4 overs.

“Dhawan embarking on knowledge and experience to this young SL team sums up the sportsmanship of this series and how this Indian team has gained all our respect,” wrote a Lankan fan on Twitter.

“Hardik Pandya gifting a bat to Chamika and now Shikhar Dhawan taking the time out to talk to the young team. One thing for sure, this Flag of Sri Lanka bunch loves to learn. Onwards and upwards,” observed another.

Brief Scores:
India 81/8 in 20 overs (Wanindu Hasaranga 4/9).
Sri Lanka 82/3 in 14.3 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 23 batting, Rahul Chahar 3/15).

