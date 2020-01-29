WATCH: Spirit of Cricket shines in U19 WC as NZ players carry West Indies batsman off the field

Jesse Tashkoff and pacer Joseph Field carry West Indies batsman Kirk McKenzie. (Twitter/Screengrab) Jesse Tashkoff and pacer Joseph Field carry West Indies batsman Kirk McKenzie. (Twitter/Screengrab)

The Under-19 Cricket World Cup is supposed to be that platform that turns boys into men, not just on the field but off it as well. It teaches values of the spirit of cricket, involving respect for the opponents, umpires and game’s traditional values.

A similar moment was witnessed in the second quarter-final of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup between New Zealand and West Indies in Benoni on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s Jesse Tashkoff and pacer Joseph Field were the protagonists in a heartwarming act of helping injured West Indies batsman Kirk McKenzie.

It all happened after the West Indies’ innings came to an end in the 48th over when McKenzie was the last man dismissed. However, he immediately fell down clutching his right leg. It was then that Tashkoff and Field carried McKenzie off the field.

Prior to it, McKenzie had retired hurt on 99 in the 43rd over due to the cramps but later came in to bat after the Windies had lost their 9th wicket.

But due to severe cramps, he could not last more than delivery and was dismissed on the first ball of his return for 99. As he was unable to stand up, the Kiwis carried him off in their laps earning a round of applause across the ground.

With bowling figures of 7.5-2-25-4, New Zealand seamer Kristian Clarke was the pick of their bowlers. Apart from Clarke, Tashkoff and Field picked up two wickets each as West Indies were bundled out for 238 in 47.5 overs after their captain Kemani Melius won the toss and chose to bat.

