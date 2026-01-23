Spinners lead Sri Lanka to victory over England in ODI series opener

England's Jamie Overton and Adil Rashid congratulate Sri Lankan team players for their win against England in the first ODI cricket match between England and Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lanka spinners thrived in favorable conditions at home to beat England by 19 runs Thursday in the opening game of three-match ODI series.

With star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga rested, legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay (2-39) and leftarm spinner Dunith Wellalage (2-41) picked up key wickets on a conducive slow pitch to bowl out England for 252.

Earlier, No. 3 batter Kusal Mendis anchored Sri Lanka to 271-6 with an unbeaten 93 off 117 balls that included 11 boundaries.

England overcame the early loss of Zak Crawley, who made a disappointing return to 50-over format after more than two years when he nicked Asitha Fernando behind wickets after scoring just 6 runs in his comeback game.