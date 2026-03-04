‘Absolutely speechless’: Finn Allen shatters Chris Gayle’s record with 33-ball century to dump South Africa out of World Cup

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Finn Allen smashed a century in just 33 balls, at a strike rate of a whopping 303.03, to help New Zealand enter the final of the T20 World Cup. Allen’s destructive batting helped the Black Caps defeat South Africa by a nine-wicket margin in the first semi-final, chasing down the target of 170 with 43 balls left.
South Africa have been the team to beat at the T20 World Cup 2026, staying unbeaten all through the event, until today that is! Their first defeat at the T20 World Cup ended their campaign.
Allen scored 88 per cent of his runs at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Wednesday from hits to the fence—he smashed 10 fours and eight sixes. What was even more remarkable was that he played just four dot balls all game. This is now the fastest century in T20 World Cups, leaving Chris Gayle’s 47-ball effort against England at the Wankhede Stadium in 2016 far behind.
This is now the joint third fastest century in the T20I format.
“I’m absolutely speechless here,” remarked former South African captain Temba Bavuma in the commentary as Allen hit the final boundaries to the fence to take New Zealand to victory.
Combining forces with his opening partner Tim Seifert, who scored a 33-ball 58, the duo gave New Zealand an opening partnership of 11 runs in just nine overs. That opening assault on the 170-run target from South Africa was so destructive that New Zealand were 84/0 in the first six overs, which is now the second-highest powerplay score in this T20 World Cup.
Even when Seifert fell, Allen continued his onslaught with Rachin Ravindra, piling on a 56-run partnership off 22 balls to take New Zealand home.
Asked about the century being one of his best after the game in the presentation ceremony, Allen said: “I would say it’s up there. Just wanted to get into good positions and hit the ball. I wanted to put them on the back foot early. The way Seifert batted and got us to a flier, it helped me as well. We wanted to hit straight and enjoyed it together.”
Allen also credited their tour of India just before the T20 World Cup with helping him acclimatise about the conditions.
“You adapt to the wicket, training is important. The boys played a lot on the blacksoil pitches against India before the World Cup so that was good intel. We look forward to the final on Sunday,” he said.
