‘Absolutely speechless’: Finn Allen shatters Chris Gayle’s record with 33-ball century to dump South Africa out of World Cup

Tim Allen scored an unbeaten century in 33 balls to guide New Zealand to the T20 World Cup semis. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Finn Allen smashed a century in just 33 balls, at a strike rate of a whopping 303.03, to help New Zealand enter the final of the T20 World Cup. Allen’s destructive batting helped the Black Caps defeat South Africa by a nine-wicket margin in the first semi-final, chasing down the target of 170 with 43 balls left.

South Africa have been the team to beat at the T20 World Cup 2026, staying unbeaten all through the event, until today that is! Their first defeat at the T20 World Cup ended their campaign.

Allen scored 88 per cent of his runs at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Wednesday from hits to the fence—he smashed 10 fours and eight sixes. What was even more remarkable was that he played just four dot balls all game. This is now the fastest century in T20 World Cups, leaving Chris Gayle’s 47-ball effort against England at the Wankhede Stadium in 2016 far behind.