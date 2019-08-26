After Ben Stokes’ request, optician Specsavers offers Jack Leach ‘free glasses for life’

Hours after England completed a dramatic one-wicket victory over Australia in the third Ashes Test, the tournament’s sponsor Specsavers said that they will provide spinner Jack Leach with free glasses for life. The bowler held up one end to ensure his partner Ben Stokes could guide England to victory.

The tweaker arrived at the middle when England were on the cusp of defeat with the hosts struggling at 286/9, 73 runs away from the victory. However, with Leach wiping his spectacles at the other end, Stokes kept accumulating the runs to steer England to victory.

Moments after England registered their victory, Specsavers posted on its Twitter account: “Does anybody know Jack Leach’s agent? Asking for a friend…”

Does anybody know Jack Leach’s agent? Asking for a friend… #Ashes — Specsavers (@Specsavers) August 25, 2019

Stokes, who proved to be England’s saviour on the day, joined the conversation and urged the optician retail chain to give Leach free glasses for life. Speaking after the match, Stokes had even joked about Leach constantly cleaning his glasses while standing at the other end.

Jack Leach……..@Specsavers do your self a favour and give him free glasses for life @jackleach1991 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 25, 2019

The company immediately responded to Stokes’ request and said that they are willing to offer the spinner free glasses for his lifetime.

We can confirm we will offer Jack Leach free glasses for life https://t.co/7rfPBK77GS — Specsavers (@Specsavers) August 25, 2019

Later, England bowler Stuart Broad also got in the act and demanded that cleaning cloth be included in the deal.

& cleaning cloths — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 25, 2019

England after being bundled out for paltry 67 in their first innings, their lowest Ashes total in 71 years, were seemingly dead and buried at 286-9. But England’s World Cup hero Stokes, who also slammed a century in the previous encounter at Lord’s, in his five-and-a-half-hour innings saw England home with a superb 135 not out.