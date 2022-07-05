scorecardresearch
Special win by England but it should hurt Team India; cricket world reacts on ENG vs IND 5th Test

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root scored majestic hundreds as England pulled off their highest-ever successful run chase in the longest format.

By: Sports Desk |
July 5, 2022 5:34:42 pm
England India cricketEngland's Jonny Bairstow, right, runs past India's captain Jasprit Bumrah. (AP Photo)

England rode unbeaten hundreds by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to pull off their highest successful chase, coasting to a series-levelling seven-wicket victory in the rearranged fifth Test against India at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Chasing 378 for victory, England went into the final day needing 119 runs. While Root smashed a brilliant 142 not out, studded with 19 boundaries and a six, Bairstow’s unbeaten 114, included 15 fours and a six. Together they forged a mammoth 269-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

England’s previous highest successful run chase came in 2019 when they reached a 359-run target in an Ashes test against Australia on the back of Stokes’s brilliant unbeaten century. Here are some of the best reactions after the game –

The five-match series against India could not be completed last year following COVID-19 cases in the India camp ahead of the final match at Old Trafford.

