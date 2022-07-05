Special win by England but it should hurt Team India; cricket world reacts on ENG vs IND 5th Test

England rode unbeaten hundreds by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to pull off their highest successful chase, coasting to a series-levelling seven-wicket victory in the rearranged fifth Test against India at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Chasing 378 for victory, England went into the final day needing 119 runs. While Root smashed a brilliant 142 not out, studded with 19 boundaries and a six, Bairstow’s unbeaten 114, included 15 fours and a six. Together they forged a mammoth 269-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

England’s previous highest successful run chase came in 2019 when they reached a 359-run target in an Ashes test against Australia on the back of Stokes’s brilliant unbeaten century. Here are some of the best reactions after the game –

Special win by England to level the series. Joe Root & Jonny Bairstow have been in sublime form and made batting look very easy. Congratulations to England on a convincing victory. @Bazmccullum #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/PKAdWVLGJo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 5, 2022

This victory of team England should hurt Team India. That was too easy… #INDvENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 5, 2022

Congratulations England on your highest successful run chase.

India have quite a few issues to address,only Pujara & Pant from the top 6 scoring runs and Jadeja batting brilliantly, but need batsman to be in form. Bowling in the fourth innings was absolutely listless #INDvsENG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 5, 2022

Congratulations @englandcricket on win against Team India in the last test. A huge partnership between @root66 and @jbairstow21. 🙌 Great efforts and team work put in by the Indian team, well played boys! 🇮🇳#ENGvIND — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 5, 2022

No praise high enough for these two! @root66 is the best test batter right now, but the way @jbairstow21 rose to the challenge in both inns was superb. You just got to doff your hat and say well played 👏🏽 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/T6sX0NBKhK — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 5, 2022

🔥 Four consecutive chases of 270+

🔥 Chasing 378 against India just three (!!) down

🔥 Bairstow with 589 runs in his last five innings, including four tons

🔥 Root with three tons and an 86* in these four Tests What England are doing right now is insane #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/xotaeBWiT5 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) July 5, 2022

That’s an unbelievable run-chase. Well done, England. Series Drawn.

But the last couple of Tests in SA also come to mind…they managed run-chases without much fuss in both Tests… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 5, 2022

Root and Bairstow’s partnership of 269* is the fourth highest in the 4th innings of a Test match, and the second highest unbeaten: 301 v ENG – Bradman & Morris, 1948

287* v ENG – Gomes & Greenidge, 1984

280 v SA – Edrich & Gibb, 1939

269* v IND – Root & Bairstow, 2022#ENGvIND — Rufus Bullough (@rufus_cricket) July 5, 2022

The moment England broke their record for the highest Test run chase. 3️⃣7️⃣8️⃣ 🤯#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/QSFz7xTjSm — Jonny Bairstow’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 5, 2022

The five-match series against India could not be completed last year following COVID-19 cases in the India camp ahead of the final match at Old Trafford.