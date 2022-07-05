Special win by England but it should hurt Team India; cricket world reacts on ENG vs IND 5th Test

July 5, 2022 5:34:42 pm
England rode unbeaten hundreds by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to pull off their highest successful chase, coasting to a series-levelling seven-wicket victory in the rearranged fifth Test against India at Edgbaston on Tuesday.
Chasing 378 for victory, England went into the final day needing 119 runs. While Root smashed a brilliant 142 not out, studded with 19 boundaries and a six, Bairstow’s unbeaten 114, included 15 fours and a six. Together they forged a mammoth 269-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
England’s previous highest successful run chase came in 2019 when they reached a 359-run target in an Ashes test against Australia on the back of Stokes’s brilliant unbeaten century. Here are some of the best reactions after the game –
Special win by England to level the series.
Joe Root & Jonny Bairstow have been in sublime form and made batting look very easy.
Congratulations to England on a convincing victory. @Bazmccullum #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/PKAdWVLGJo
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 5, 2022
This victory of team England should hurt Team India. That was too easy… #INDvENG
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 5, 2022
England win 🎉#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/wMZK8kf03b pic.twitter.com/fLyKbOtPkh
— ICC (@ICC) July 5, 2022
Congratulations England on your highest successful run chase.
India have quite a few issues to address,only Pujara & Pant from the top 6 scoring runs and Jadeja batting brilliantly, but need batsman to be in form. Bowling in the fourth innings was absolutely listless #INDvsENG
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 5, 2022
Congratulations @englandcricket on win against Team India in the last test. A huge partnership between @root66 and @jbairstow21. 🙌 Great efforts and team work put in by the Indian team, well played boys! 🇮🇳#ENGvIND
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 5, 2022
No praise high enough for these two! @root66 is the best test batter right now, but the way @jbairstow21 rose to the challenge in both inns was superb. You just got to doff your hat and say well played 👏🏽 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/T6sX0NBKhK
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 5, 2022
Unbelievable soo to goood to watch Johnny Jonny Yess Papa 😍 @jbairstow21 . #INDvsENG #testcricket
— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) July 5, 2022
Just incredible @englandcricket 🔥🔥#ENGvIND
— Isa Guha (@isaguha) July 5, 2022
🔥 Four consecutive chases of 270+
🔥 Chasing 378 against India just three (!!) down
🔥 Bairstow with 589 runs in his last five innings, including four tons
🔥 Root with three tons and an 86* in these four Tests
What England are doing right now is insane #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/xotaeBWiT5
— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) July 5, 2022
— Jonny Bairstow’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 5, 2022
That’s an unbelievable run-chase. Well done, England. Series Drawn.
But the last couple of Tests in SA also come to mind…they managed run-chases without much fuss in both Tests…
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 5, 2022
Root and Bairstow’s partnership of 269* is the fourth highest in the 4th innings of a Test match, and the second highest unbeaten:
301 v ENG – Bradman & Morris, 1948
287* v ENG – Gomes & Greenidge, 1984
280 v SA – Edrich & Gibb, 1939
269* v IND – Root & Bairstow, 2022#ENGvIND
— Rufus Bullough (@rufus_cricket) July 5, 2022
The moment England broke their record for the highest Test run chase.
3️⃣7️⃣8️⃣ 🤯#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/QSFz7xTjSm
— Jonny Bairstow’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 5, 2022
This happened in Birmingham today. A dream chase. #EngvInd pic.twitter.com/UFRe3TKER5
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 5, 2022
The five-match series against India could not be completed last year following COVID-19 cases in the India camp ahead of the final match at Old Trafford.
