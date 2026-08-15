21-0: Spain break Australia’s incredible cricket world record with unbeaten run

After a dominant run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup win over Argentina with an undisputed streak, Spain have recorded history in an unlikely sport, smashing Australia’s cricket world record for most consecutive wins on Friday.

Opening their qualification bid for the 2028 T20 World Cup through the Europe Sub-regional Qualifier C, Spain beat hosts Finland by eight wickets in a 132-run chase to win a unique place in cricket history.

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Ranked 28th in the men’s ICC T20I team rankings, Spain’s latest win was their 21st consecutive victory, a scintillating run they began three years ago against the Isle of Man. A developing associate cricket nation, Spain, in this time, have also beaten fellow European competitors, Jersey, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece and Finland.