21-0: Spain break Australia’s incredible cricket world record with unbeaten run

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
After a dominant run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup win over Argentina with an undisputed streak, Spain have recorded history in an unlikely sport, smashing Australia’s cricket world record for most consecutive wins on Friday.
Opening their qualification bid for the 2028 T20 World Cup through the Europe Sub-regional Qualifier C, Spain beat hosts Finland by eight wickets in a 132-run chase to win a unique place in cricket history.
ALSO READ | India start 600th Test on Independence Day in Galle: Relive milestone moments
Ranked 28th in the men’s ICC T20I team rankings, Spain’s latest win was their 21st consecutive victory, a scintillating run they began three years ago against the Isle of Man. A developing associate cricket nation, Spain, in this time, have also beaten fellow European competitors, Jersey, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece and Finland.
The 21st win statistically bettered a world-beating Australian side’s streak from 2003. Starting the calendar then, Ricky Ponting’s men went unbeaten through 17 ODIs to their World Cup title, beating India in the final in Johannesburg. Australia then backed it up with three successive Test wins against the West Indies.
Spain stormed to the T20I world record in 2024 when they beat Greece for their 14th successive victory in the format.
Spain first became an affiliate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 1992 and later an associate member in 2017.
|Matches
|Margin
|Opposition
|Match Date
|21*
|8 wickets
|v Isle of Man
|25 Feb 2023
|6 wickets
|v Isle of Man
|25 Feb 2023
|7 wickets
|v Isle of Man
|26 Feb 2023
|10 wickets
|v Isle of Man
|26 Feb 2023
|5 wickets
|v Jersey
|14 Apr 2024
|1 wicket
|v Jersey
|14 Apr 2024
|4 wickets
|v Croatia
|2 Aug 2024
|6 wickets
|v Croatia
|3 Aug 2024
|8 wickets
|v Croatia
|3 Aug 2024
|140 runs
|v Croatia
|4 Aug 2024
|161 runs
|v Croatia
|4 Aug 2024
|15 runs
|v Cyprus
|21 Aug 2024
|1 run
|v Czech Rep.
|22 Aug 2024
|7 wickets
|v Greece
|25 Aug 2024
|46 runs
|v Finland
|28 Aug 2024
|8 wickets
|v Croatia
|5 Dec 2025
|182 runs
|v Croatia
|6 Dec 2025
|9 wickets
|v Croatia
|6 Dec 2025
|215 runs
|v Croatia
|7 Dec 2025
|8 wickets
|v Croatia
|7 Dec 2025
|8 wickets
|v Finland
|14 Aug 2026
Having gained T20I status alongside all members in 2019, Spain has held a phenomenal record among all Associate teams. Featuring in 50 T20Is since January 2019, Spain have won 41 matches and suffered only eight defeats.
Spain, who beat Argentina 1-0 in the football World Cup final in New Jersey last month, had achieved the feat by rewriting the record for the longest unbeaten streak in men’s internationals, with their 38th successive game without a defeat.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.