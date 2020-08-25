Southampton Weather Forecast, England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 5: Will the rain save Pakistan from 2-0 loss?

There’s a rain forecast in the range of 70% between 10:00 am and 11:00 am in Southampton. (Reuters)

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test, Southampton Weather Today: Pakistan, who followed on after being bowled out for 273 in reply to England’s first innings 583-8 declared, ended the day on 100-2, still requiring 210 runs to make England bat again.

England are looking to wrap up a 2-0 series win although Tuesday’s weather forecast is for heavy rain.

Day 5, Southampton weather

As far as the weather forecast for the final day is concerned, there’s a rain forecast in the range of 70% between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM in Southampton. While in the second half, the weather is to remain mostly cloudy.

The future of the final day will largely depend on the amount of rain in the morning hours as there is no forecast for afternoon drizzles. In such a scenario, fans and players should consider themselves very fortunate if they manage to reach to a result in this match.

The rain also played spoilsport on Day 4, as Pakistan began the day having not started their second innings and crept along to 41 without loss before rain forced the players off for an early lunch.

Anderson will hope that the weather forecast for Tuesday improves so that he gets the chance to reach another milestone.

Already England’s leading test wicket taker, Anderson is behind only spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800) of Sri Lanka, Australia’s Shane Warne (708) and India’s Anil Kumble (619).

