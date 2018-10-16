Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
South Africa’s JP Duminy to undergo shoulder surgery

JP Duminy will miss three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match against Australia in November as well as South Africa's Mzansi Super League (MSL) T20 event.

By: Reuters | Published: October 16, 2018 7:15:36 pm

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I Live Streaming JP Duminy has played 192 one-day internationals for the country since his debut in 2004. (Source: File)

South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy will undergo surgery on his right shoulder and has been ruled out of next month’s limited-overs tour of Australia, Cricket South Africa said on Tuesday.

Duminy will miss three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match against Australia in November as well as South Africa’s Mzansi Super League (MSL) T20 event, where the 34-year-old is the marquee player for the Cape Town franchise.

“JP aggravated a pre-existing shoulder injury during the recently concluded series against Zimbabwe,” South Africa team manager Mohammed Moosajee said on the International Cricket Council website.

“The injury will require surgical management thus ruling him out of the immediate tour of Australia and the upcoming MSL. At the moment we can’t say how long he will be out for, that is dependent on the results from the surgery,” he said.

Duminy has played 192 one-day internationals for the country since his debut in 2004.

