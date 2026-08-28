We have target on our backs but South Africa walk proudly as Test Champions: Bavuma

South Africa start the home stretch of their mission to qualify for the 2027 World Test Championship Final with a three-match Test series against Australia, the team that they beat to win the 2025 edition, at home in October. Captain Temba Bavuma has admitted that, as defending champions, South Africa will be facing teams with an extra motivation to beat them but the Proteas will have to live up to that pressure.

The series against Australia will be the first involving more than two Tests for South Africa since their 2022/23 series Down Under. Since winning the 2025 WTC Final, South Africa are yet to lose a series. They whitewashed Pakistan and Zimbabwe at home and then managed to draw a two-Test series in Pakistan. This was followed by a historic 2-0 series win in India.