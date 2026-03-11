South Africa, West Indies teams leave India after T20 World Cup travel disruption

The ICC confirmed that South Africa and West Indies cricket teams had begun departing India after travel disruptions following the T20 World Cup 2026. (AP photo)

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday said members of the South Africa and West Indies cricket teams had begun departing India after travel disruptions following the T20 World Cup 2026 left players and staff stranded.

In a statement, the ICC confirmed that some members of both teams have already boarded flights home, while the rest are scheduled to leave within the next 24 hours.

“Since the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) earlier update, and to ensure continued transparency on the matter, here is further communication of the ongoing departures of South Africa and the West Indies following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026,” the ICC said.