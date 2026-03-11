South Africa, West Indies teams leave India after T20 World Cup travel disruption

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
The International Cricket Council on Tuesday said members of the South Africa and West Indies cricket teams had begun departing India after travel disruptions following the T20 World Cup 2026 left players and staff stranded.
In a statement, the ICC confirmed that some members of both teams have already boarded flights home, while the rest are scheduled to leave within the next 24 hours.
“Since the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) earlier update, and to ensure continued transparency on the matter, here is further communication of the ongoing departures of South Africa and the West Indies following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026,” the ICC said.
According to the governing body, a section of the South African contingent has already begun its journey back.
“Four South Africa players and five family members have boarded flights and are making their way home, with all 29 remaining members of their contingent scheduled to depart in the next 24 hours,” the ICC said.
Members of the West Indies contingent have also started leaving India. “Of the West Indies contingent, nine members have departed for the Caribbean, while the remaining 16 are booked on flights departing India in the next 12 hours,” the statement added.
The ICC said it has been coordinating travel arrangements and other logistics following the unexpected disruption.
“The ICC confirms that we are managing all additional logistics, including accommodation, as a result of these unforeseen travel disruptions, and the ICC again thanks the two Members, their players, families and staff for their patience as we ensure their safe transit home,” it said.
The update comes after the ICC earlier acknowledged that travel complications had delayed the departures of the two teams after the conclusion of the tournament.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.