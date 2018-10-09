Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
  • South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 Live Cricket Score, SA vs Zim Live Score Streaming: Faf du Plessis departs after powerplay
South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 Live Cricket Score, SA vs Zim Live Score Streaming: Faf du Plessis departs after powerplay

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 9, 2018 10:00:04 pm
South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, SA vs Zim Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa and Zimbabwe lock horns once again in the first of three Twenty20 internationals at Buffalo Park on Tuesday. The Proteas have made a few changes to their side by including quite a few fresh faces to their squad. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will hope that a new format can rejuvenate their losing tour of South Africa as they prepare for their next series against Bangladesh.

SA Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks/Gihahn Cloete, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Heinrich Klaasen/David Miller, Robbie Frylinck, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir/Tabraiz Shamsi

ZIM Probable XI: Chamu Chibhabha, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza (c), Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams, Peter Moor/Tarisai Musakanda, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Christopher Mpofu

Live Blog

21:57 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Powerplay Ends! 50 up for SA

50 UP! Great shot from van der Dussen, who takes us past the 50-run mark with a six over deep backward square. du Plessis- 33 (16), Van der Dussen 8 (8) are still at the crease. SA- 52/2, 6 ovs

21:54 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Big Over!

Expensive over as Tendai Chisoro's over cost 14 runs . Three fours from the bat of du Plessis as he moves to 33 of 16. Du Plessis has already smashed five fours and two sixes.  SA- 44/2 after 5 ovs

21:45 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
SIXXXXXX!

First aggressive shot of the match by skipper Faf du Plessis. However, he is not done and once again moves leg side to whack another maximum. Two sixes in the over, SA- 28/2, 3 ovs

21:41 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
OUT! de Kock departs for 5. Mpofu picks up the wicket. SA- 11/2, 1.3 ovs

Quinton de Kock departs for 5. Mpofu picks up the wicket. Short of good length and QDK goes for the pull but  top edge goes straight to the fielder at deep backward leg SA- 11/2, 1.3 ovs

21:36 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
WICKET! In the first over

So players from both the teams are out on the pitch. Quinton de Kock and debutant Gihahn Cloete are at the crease. Zimbabwe's  Kyle Jarvis has the ball in hand. And we are off. Zimbabwe strike early! Gihahn Cloete's debut is short lived as he is out for 2. Jarvis picks up the wicket. Duminy arrives at the crease and gets off the mark with a boundary.  After 1 over, SA- 7/1

21:22 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Zimbabwe Playing XI

Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza(c), Brendan Taylor(w), Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chisoro, Chris Mpofu

21:20 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
South Africa Playing XI

Quinton de Kock(w), Gihahn Cloete, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Christiaan Jonker, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

21:14 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Toss Time!

South Africa win the toss and opt to bat in the first. Gihahn Cloete and Rassie van der Dussen debut. The pitch seems like a one which might be on the slower side. But who knows? Stay tuned for all the updates.

21:07 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
We are building up to the game!
21:03 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first of three Twenty20 internationals between South Africa and Zimbabwe. After a clean sweep in the ODI's the Proteas will eye to continue their momentum. However, Zimbabwe will definitely fancy their chances in the shortest format of the game. Who will emerge victorious in this exciting contest at Buffalo Park? Stay tuned for all the live updates.

Teams:

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza(c), Brendan Taylor(w), Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Tarisai Musakanda, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Chris Mpofu, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Neville Madziva

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Gihahn Cloete, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Robert Frylinck, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Christiaan Jonker, Dane Paterson, Reeza Hendricks

