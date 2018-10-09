South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 Live Cricket Score, SA vs Zim Live Score Streaming: Faf du Plessis departs after powerplay

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 Live Cricket Score, SA vs Zim Live Score: South Africa take on Zimbabwe. (Source: File) South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 Live Cricket Score, SA vs Zim Live Score: South Africa take on Zimbabwe. (Source: File)

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, SA vs Zim Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa and Zimbabwe lock horns once again in the first of three Twenty20 internationals at Buffalo Park on Tuesday. The Proteas have made a few changes to their side by including quite a few fresh faces to their squad. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will hope that a new format can rejuvenate their losing tour of South Africa as they prepare for their next series against Bangladesh.

SA Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks/Gihahn Cloete, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Heinrich Klaasen/David Miller, Robbie Frylinck, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir/Tabraiz Shamsi

ZIM Probable XI: Chamu Chibhabha, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza (c), Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams, Peter Moor/Tarisai Musakanda, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Christopher Mpofu