South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch SA vs ZIM

South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Details: The focus of the T20 World Cup now shift to the clash of South Africa and Zimbabwe emanating from Hobart’s Bellerive Oval. Zimbabwe have won 11 of the last 19 T20Is they have played, including two in Round 1 while since last year’s T20 World Cup, South Africa have won 7 of their 13 T20Is.

When is South Africa vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

South Africa vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played on Monday, October 24.

Where is South Africa vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match going to be played?

South Africa vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will South Africa vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match start?

South Africa vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will start at 1:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 1 PM.

Advertisement

When can I watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

South Africa vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.