South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: SA clash with ZIM in Hobart

South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: South Africa will look to kick start their T20 World Cup campaign with a victory over underdogs Zimbabwe in Hobart on Monday. South Africa haven’t lost to their neighbors in their five T20I meetings, but the underdogs have tasted success against their more fancied rivals in the 50-over World Cup in 1999.

South Africa will be wary of Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza who is the highest T20I run-scorer this year (652 runs in 18 innings) and is second on the charts at the T20 World Cup so far with 136 runs in three outings at a strike rate of 172.15. One chink in his armour is that he is more comfortable playing spin instead off pace, something which the South African pace battery will want to exploit.

Follow SA vs ZIM live score & updates from Hobart below.