South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: SA clash with ZIM in Hobart

Monday, Oct 24, 2022
By: Sports Desk
October 24, 2022 10:41:27 am
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: South Africa will look to kick start their T20 World Cup campaign with a victory over underdogs Zimbabwe in Hobart on Monday. South Africa haven’t lost to their neighbors in their five T20I meetings, but the underdogs have tasted success against their more fancied rivals in the 50-over World Cup in 1999.

South Africa will be wary of Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza who is the highest T20I run-scorer this year (652 runs in 18 innings) and is second on the charts at the T20 World Cup so far with 136 runs in three outings at a strike rate of 172.15. One chink in his armour is that he is more comfortable playing spin instead off pace, something which the South African pace battery will want to exploit.

Follow SA vs ZIM live score & updates from Hobart below.

Live Blog

T20 WC 2022 Zimbabwe will face South Africa in their next match. (Source: FILE)

After the trans-Tasman and the big Asian derby, the 2022 T20 World Cup will witness the battle for Southern African bragging rights as Zimbabwe take on the Proteas in the Super 12. South Africa haven’t lost to their neighbors in their five T20I meetings, but the underdogs have tasted success against their more fancied rivals in the 50-over World Cup in 1999.

Zimbabwe have won 11 of the last 19 T20Is they have played, including two in Round 1 while South Africa have won 7 of their 13 T20Is since the last edition of the T20 World Cup. (READ MORE)

