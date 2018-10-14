South Africa vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score, SA vs Zim Live Score Streaming: Delay before toss

SA vs Zim, South Africa vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Zimbabwe have shown little improvement in the course of the limited-overs format. After losing five straight games, and already losing the T20I series, the visitors will have a chance to redeem themselves in the final match of the tournament. South Africa have been dominant with their bowling and have not allowed Zimbabwe batsmen to make any impact with the bat. Zimbabwe were hoping to create an upset with their full squad against a largely depleted Proteas side. They will hope to come out with some positive result in the 3rd T20I. Catch Live score and updates of SA vs ZIM 3rd T20I.
Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018Buffalo Park, East London 14 October 2018
South Africa 160/6 (20.0)
Zimbabwe 126 (17.2)
Match Ended ( Day - 1st T20I ) South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs
Live Blog
SA vs Zim, South Africa vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in the second Twenty20 on Friday to win the series with a game to play. South Africa chased down Zimbabwe’s 132-7 with ease, passing the target with 4.2 overs to spare. South Africa finished on 135-4 with JP Duminy 33 not out. He was backed up by 26 from opener Quinton de Kock and 19 not out from David Miller. Zimbabwe’s batsmen struggled again to set a challenging total and the tourists have now lost five straight games in South Africa. South Africa took the one-day series 3-0. Sean Williams top-scored with 41 from 28 balls but Zimbabwe was kept in check with South African seam bowlers Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson and Robbie Frylinck all taking two wickets each.
It's pouring again. Covers are back! Further delay before toss. Stay tuned for live updates.
A gloomy day in Benoni. The covers are coming off though but there might be a delay before toss.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 3rd T20I between South Africa and Zimbabwe. This is the final match of Zimbabwe's tour to South Africa and it is taking place at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. Zimbabwe have already lost the series 2-0 but have shown some good performances with both bat and ball.