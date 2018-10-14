South Africa vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score, SA vs Zim Live Score Streaming: Delay before toss

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I Live Streaming: South Africa take on Zimbabwe. (Source: File)

SA vs Zim, South Africa vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in the second Twenty20 on Friday to win the series with a game to play. South Africa chased down Zimbabwe’s 132-7 with ease, passing the target with 4.2 overs to spare. South Africa finished on 135-4 with JP Duminy 33 not out. He was backed up by 26 from opener Quinton de Kock and 19 not out from David Miller. Zimbabwe’s batsmen struggled again to set a challenging total and the tourists have now lost five straight games in South Africa. South Africa took the one-day series 3-0. Sean Williams top-scored with 41 from 28 balls but Zimbabwe was kept in check with South African seam bowlers Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson and Robbie Frylinck all taking two wickets each.