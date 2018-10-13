South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: South Africa stroll to 6-wicket win, seal series

South Africa finished on 135-4 with JP Duminy 33 not out. (Source: CSA Twitter)

South Africa beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in the second Twenty20 on Friday to win the series with a game to play.

South Africa chased down Zimbabwe’s 132-7 with ease, passing the target with 4.2 overs to spare. South Africa finished on 135-4 with JP Duminy 33 not out.

He was backed up by 26 from opener Quinton de Kock and 19 not out from David Miller.

Zimbabwe’s batsmen struggled again to set a challenging total and the tourists have now lost five straight games in South Africa. South Africa took the one-day series 3-0.

Sean Williams top-scored with 41 from 28 balls but Zimbabwe was kept in check with South African seam bowlers Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson and Robbie Frylinck all taking two wickets each.

