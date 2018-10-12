South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live cricket score 2nd T20I Live streaming: South Africa look to seal series

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live cricket score 2nd T20I Live streaming: South Africa have a chance at sealing a series win as they take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I at Potchefstroom. The visitors’ weakness in batting was what gave them away in the first T20I. They put up a strong show with the ball last time around but South Africa had just enough in their batting reserves to put up a respectable total. Then, they returned to run through Zimbabwe’s top order in a defence where they were ahead for the most part. Catch live score and updates of the 2nd T20I between South Africa and Zimbabwe here.
Live Blog
South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live cricket score 2nd T20I Live streaming: South Africa whitewashed them in the ODI series and a win here would set the stage for another whitewash for the home side. Zimbabwe showed some ability with the ball in the first match of this lopsided tout though and the neutrals would be hoping they would see a little more from Henry Mazakadza's side.
Brendan Taylor and Tarisai Musakanda have fell along the way. This would be a healthy scoring rate if this was a Test match but even in that situation the rate at which Zimbabwe are losing wickets would be alarming.
And there goes Masakadza. He tried another lusty blow and the missed the ball completely. The stumps are shattered, the bails go flying and Masakadza starts walking.
Henry Masakadza has boosted the Zimbabwean innings with some lusty blows. He even hit a six that rose high into the evening sky of Potchefstroom and went over the roof.
It has taken just an over and a ball for the first wicket to fall. Dane Paterson claims off the very first ball he has bowled in his match. Mire completely misses a ball coming straight at off stump which goes tumbling after impact.
Zimbabwe XI: H Masakadza (capt.), B Taylor (wk), T Musakanda, S Williams, P Moor, E Chigumbura, S Mire, T Chisoro, B Mavuta, K Jarvis, C Mpofu
South Africa XI: Q de Kock, R van der Dussen , F du Plessis (capt.), JP Duminy, D Miller H Klaasen (wk), A Phehlukwayo, R Frylinck, D Paterson, L Ngidi, T Shamsi
