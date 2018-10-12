South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live cricket score 2nd T20I Live streaming: South Africa look to seal series

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live cricket score 2nd T20I Live streaming: South Africa’s bowlers rallied to help them win the first match. (Reuters Photo) South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live cricket score 2nd T20I Live streaming: South Africa’s bowlers rallied to help them win the first match. (Reuters Photo)

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live cricket score 2nd T20I Live streaming: South Africa have a chance at sealing a series win as they take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I at Potchefstroom. The visitors’ weakness in batting was what gave them away in the first T20I. They put up a strong show with the ball last time around but South Africa had just enough in their batting reserves to put up a respectable total. Then, they returned to run through Zimbabwe’s top order in a defence where they were ahead for the most part. Catch live score and updates of the 2nd T20I between South Africa and Zimbabwe here.