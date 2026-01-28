South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: ​When, where to watch SA vs WI T20I match live telecast & stream?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
South Africa vs West Indies (SA vs WI) 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa will look to seal the three-match T20I series when they take on West Indies in the second T20I at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday. The Proteas thrashed West Indies by nine wickets in the first game in Paarl.
Batting first, the Roston Chase side put on a respectable 173/9 on the board, which was overhauled in just 17.5 overs with a fall of a solitary wicket by South Africa.
George Linde was named the Player of the Match for his three wickets. Skipper Aiden Markram scored 86 off 47 while his opening partner, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, managed 44. Ryan Rickelton scored a well-crafted 40.
When will the 2nd T20I match between South Africa vs West Indies be played?
The South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played on Thursday, January 29. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST.
Where is the 2nd T20I between South Africa vs West Indies being played?
The SA vs WI 2nd T20I match will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
When will the toss take place for the 2nd T20I between South Africa and West Indies?
The toss for the 2nd T20I between South Africa and West Indies will take place at 9:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the 2nd T20I between South Africa and West Indies in India?
The 2nd T20I between South Africa and West Indies will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I between South Africa and West Indies in India?
The live streaming for the 2nd T20I between South Africa and West Indies will be available on the Jiohotstar website and app.
South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka.
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase (c), Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Rubin Hermann, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.
West Indies: Shai Hope (C and WK), Johnson Charles (WK), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph and Shamar Springer.
