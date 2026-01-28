South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: ​When, where to watch SA vs WI T20I match live telecast & stream?

South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live: SA play WI in the second T20I in Centurion. (PHOTO: X/Windies Cricket)

South Africa vs West Indies (SA vs WI) 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa will look to seal the three-match T20I series when they take on West Indies in the second T20I at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday. The Proteas thrashed West Indies by nine wickets in the first game in Paarl.

Batting first, the Roston Chase side put on a respectable 173/9 on the board, which was overhauled in just 17.5 overs with a fall of a solitary wicket by South Africa.

George Linde was named the Player of the Match for his three wickets. Skipper Aiden Markram scored 86 off 47 while his opening partner, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, managed 44. Ryan Rickelton scored a well-crafted 40.