South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I ​Live Cricket Streaming: ​When and where to watch SA vs WI T20I today?

SA vs WI 1st T20I Match Live Streaming: South Africa and West Indies will lock in their final preparatory games with a three-match T20I series hosted by the Proteas shortly, starting today, before the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
The Saffers had suffered defeat in their last T20I series in India while the Windies suffered a stinging defeat to Afghanistan 1-2 in the United Arab Emirates earlier this month.
When will the 1st T20I match between South Africa vs West Indies be played?
The South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played on Tuesday, January 27.
What is the venue for the 1st T20I between South Africa vs West Indies?
The South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played at Boland Park in Paarl.
When will the first ball of the 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies be bowled?
The first ball of the 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies will be bowled at 9:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies in India?
The live telecast platform for the 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies has not been announced yet.
Where to watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies in India?
The live streaming platform for the 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies has not been announced yet.
West Indies full squad: Shai Hope (C and WK), Johnson Charles (WK), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph and Shamar Springer
