South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera’s knock hailed as greatest ever in an overseas run chase

Sri Lanka's 304/9 was the third-highest successful run chase in nearly 100 years of test cricket at the Kingsmead ground in Durban.

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera drives the ball against South Africa on day 4. (AP)

Sri Lanka pulled off a stunning run chase to beat South Africa by one wicket in the first test in Durban on Saturday. Kusal Perera was the star of the show as he single-handedly won the game with a sensational unbeaten 153. Chasing a target of 304, Sri Lanka were reduced to 226/9 at one point. But a last-wicket partnership of 78 between Perera and Vishwa Fernando helped the Islanders get past the finishing line. Sri Lanka’s win, which puts them it 1-0 in the lead, has won a lot of applause across the cricketing fraternity. Here are some of the best reactions-

Sri Lanka’s 304/9 was the third-highest successful run chase in nearly 100 years of test cricket at the Kingsmead ground in Durban. Perera who was adjudged as the man of the match said, “I’m still tired now. I don’t know what to say. Great effort as a team, specially the lower order batsmen. They gave me good support. I believed in myself and we did. I did my part, winning as a team. We did our homework. This is a special win for us.We did a lot of hard work in previous times.”

