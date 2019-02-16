South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera’s knock hailed as greatest ever in an overseas run chase

Sri Lanka pulled off a stunning run chase to beat South Africa by one wicket in the first test in Durban on Saturday. Kusal Perera was the star of the show as he single-handedly won the game with a sensational unbeaten 153. Chasing a target of 304, Sri Lanka were reduced to 226/9 at one point. But a last-wicket partnership of 78 between Perera and Vishwa Fernando helped the Islanders get past the finishing line. Sri Lanka’s win, which puts them it 1-0 in the lead, has won a lot of applause across the cricketing fraternity. Here are some of the best reactions-

Kusal Perera scored a 200-ball 153 as 🇱🇰 sealed a one-wicket win in Durban. #KJP #SensationalKJP #SAvSL SA 235 & 259 ( Lasith Embuldeniya 5/66, Vishwa Fernando 4/71) vs SL 191 & 304/9 (85.3 Ovs, KJP 153*, Dhananjaya de Silva 48, Oshada Fernando 37) pic.twitter.com/AaGLmh1OaS — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) 16 February 2019

KJP just scored what could be the greatest innings ever in an overseas run chase by a Sri Lankan batsman. Brings back memories of the brilliant hundred by @MahelaJay against @OfficialCSA in 2006 at The P Sara — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) 16 February 2019

Conceding first innings lead. Chasing over 300 in the fourth innings. Sri Lanka has just scripted one of the most memorable Test match victories of modern times. Well played 😊🙌 #SAvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 16 February 2019

Did someone say test cricket is dying?? Sri Lanka!!! you beauty, take a bow Kusal Perera and well done to @IamDimuth for a historic win. #SAvSL congrats @RusselArnold69 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 16 February 2019

At an event so missed the South Africa -Sri Lanka test. Surely Kusal Pereira’s innings has to be among the greatest in 4th innings run-chases. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 16 February 2019

What a beauty !!!! One of the best inings under presure. Showed intelligents and mental strength KJP and very proud of you. 👍👊 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) 16 February 2019

Wow just amazing!! Well done the @OfficialSLC boys on this rare test win away from home👏🏼 Absolutely brilliant!! Love connection with Durban continues for us🙏🏽 kjp, ambul, vishwa outstanding! — Farveez Maharoof (@farveezmaharoof) 16 February 2019

Sri Lanka’s 304/9 was the third-highest successful run chase in nearly 100 years of test cricket at the Kingsmead ground in Durban. Perera who was adjudged as the man of the match said, “I’m still tired now. I don’t know what to say. Great effort as a team, specially the lower order batsmen. They gave me good support. I believed in myself and we did. I did my part, winning as a team. We did our homework. This is a special win for us.We did a lot of hard work in previous times.”