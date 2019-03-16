South Africa vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SA vs SL Live Score: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, SA vs SL 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: With the Sri Lanka head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe asked to return home after the final ODI against South Africa, the visitors will hope that they do not end the series in a clean sweep. The two sides lock horns for the fifth and final ODI at Newlands Cricket Ground, Capetown on Saturday.

The Proteas will be eyeing a series whitewash, going into the fifth ODI with 4-0 lead. This comes as a relief for the hosts, who suffered historic Test series defeat at the hands of the same opponents in February. All eyes on wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has been in supreme form as he amassed a total of 347 runs in four matches, which includes one century and three half-centuries.