South Africa vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When is SA vs SL 5th ODI?

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, SA vs SL 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After securing four consecutive wins over Sri Lanka in the ongoing five-match ODI series, South Africa will aim for a clean sweep when both the sides lock horns in the fifth and final ODI on Saturday. The hosts have picked themselves up well after going down in the recently-concluded Test series.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has been in supreme form as he amassed a total of 347 runs in four matches, which include one century and three half-centuries. He is the leading run-scorer of the tournament and the player behind him is the South African skipper Faf du Plessis, who is 99 runs behind.

When is South Africa vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI?

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Where is South Africa vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI?

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI will be played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.

What time does South Africa vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI begin?

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI will begin at 4:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI?

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI will be broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of South Africa vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI?

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI Live Streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.