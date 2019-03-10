South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SA vs SL Live Score: South Africa look to clinch series

SA vs SL 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After Sri Lanka’s shocking wins in Test matches, they have been brought back to reality and with a crashing thud. Their team morale was sky high a week ago but after two humiliating losses, it might have come crashing down. They have been subjected to 8 wicket and 113 run defeat in the first two ODIs and South Africa would be keen on continuing the onslaught in Durban. With World Cup squad selection beckoning, it is an ideal time for the young guns to prove themselves.

For South Africa, Quinton de Kock has been pivotal in both ODIs and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he continues to make merry. Weather gods are expected to play a role too. There are predictions of showers throughout the day, so there may be a rain curtailed game on offer.