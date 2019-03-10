South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SA vs SL Live Score: South Africa look to clinch series

Toggle Menu
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, SA vs SL 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa take on Sri Lanka in Durban with 2-0 lead in the ODI series.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: South Africa registered convincing wins over Sri Lanka in first two ODIs. (Source: AP)

SA vs SL 3rd  ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After Sri Lanka’s shocking wins in Test matches, they have been brought back to reality and with a crashing thud. Their team morale was sky high a week ago but after two humiliating losses, it might have come crashing down. They have been subjected to 8 wicket and 113 run defeat in the first two ODIs and South Africa would be keen on continuing the onslaught in Durban. With World Cup squad selection beckoning, it is an ideal time for the young guns to prove themselves.

For South Africa, Quinton de Kock has been pivotal in both ODIs and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he continues to make merry. Weather gods are expected to play a role too. There are predictions of showers throughout the day, so there may be a rain curtailed game on offer.

South Africa Squad:Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn

Sri Lanka Squad:Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lasith Malinga (c), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Isuru Udana, Priyamal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Upul Tharanga

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, Adrian Holdstock

Third umpire: Aleem Dar

Match referee: Sir Richie Richardson

