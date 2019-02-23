Toggle Menu
South Africa vs Sri Lanka: ‘Going where no Asian team has gone before’, cricket fraternity hails Sri Lanka for historic Test series win

Resuming the third day of the second Test against South Africa on 60/2, Sri Lanka batsmen Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis struck unbeaten half-centuries to guide the team towards a historic eight-wicket win.

Kusal Perera was named as Player of the Series. (Source: Twitter/OfficialSLC)

Resuming the third day of the second Test against South Africa on 60/2, Sri Lanka batsmen Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis struck unbeaten half-centuries to guide the team towards a historic eight-wicket win. Fernando scored 75, while his partner Mendis remained unbeaten on 84. After handing the Proteas a vital lead of 68 runs, the bowlers helped Sri Lanka bounce back in the contest by bundling up the hosts on 128 in their second inning. In response, Sri Lanka got off to a poor start with both the openers back in the pavilion for just 32. However, the duo of Fernando and Mendis added 163 runs for the third wicket helping Sri Lanka cruise towards a comfortable win.

In the first match, Kusal Perera played an outstanding knock of 153 runs to help Sri Lanka win the first match by one wicket. He added 78 runs for the final wicket with Vishwa Fernando and pulled a victory from the jaws of defeat. Prior to the series, Sri Lanka had not won a game in any format since October but became the first team from Asia to win a Test series in South Africa.

The cricket fraternity praised the Sri Lankan side for etching history under difficult circumstances. Here are the few tweets:

Mendis, who was named Man of the Match, for his brilliant knock said he is very happy with his performance. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the 24-year-old cricketer said, “I am very happy that I did well in this game and would like to continue my form from 2018. Would also like to thank the support staff, the physio – since I had twisted my ankle – and would like to thank the entire team. (As translated from Sinhala)”

