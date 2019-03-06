South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SA vs SL Live Score: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first

SA vs SL 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa will enter the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka on the back of an impressive 8-wicket victory over in the first game. The Proteas still have a lot to figure out in the batting department ahead of the World Cup with Hashim Amla struggling to find form and JP Duminy facing an injury concern.

But the hosts will feel confident on the ability of their bowling department comprising of the experienced stalwarts such as Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada, along with Lungi Ngidi, who is showing signs of maturity in the early stage of his career. Sri Lanka would hope to ensure that South Africa don’t get runs on the board and get back at the hosts in the series. Catch Live score and updates of South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI.