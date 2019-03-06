South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SA vs SL Live Score: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first

SA vs SL 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa will enter the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka on the back of an impressive 8-wicket victory over in the first game. The Proteas still have a lot to figure out in the batting department ahead of the World Cup with Hashim Amla struggling to find form and JP Duminy facing an injury concern.
But the hosts will feel confident on the ability of their bowling department comprising of the experienced stalwarts such as Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada, along with Lungi Ngidi, who is showing signs of maturity in the early stage of his career. Sri Lanka would hope to ensure that South Africa don’t get runs on the board and get back at the hosts in the series. Catch Live score and updates of South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI.
TOSS!
Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl! The two captains have also called their teams.
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga (capt.), Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (capt.), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
Faf du Plessis on Aiden Markam.
"He is by no means out of our plans. If you look at the top five that's here right now, it's the five guys who have consistently been the biggest scorers over the last season - Aiden has had some really good opportunities in One-Day cricket, We know he is a better player than his figures over the 16 matches he's played would say."
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka. Both the teams will feel they have a point to prove going ino the match. While Proteas will look to put on a solid batting display to counter the recent criticisms, Sri Lanka will be eager to shake away the 8-wicket defeat in the first ODI and put on a better batting performance.