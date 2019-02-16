South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score, SA vs SL Live Score Online: South Africa seven wickets away from win

SA vs SL 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Chasing 304 to win on a tricky surface, Sri Lanka got off to a decent start as skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne added 42 runs for the opening wicket, before the latter was caught by Faf du Plessis at second slip off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada. Soon after his dismissal, Karunaratne also departed as he was trapped leg before by Vernon Philander.

Sri Lanka would be looking to start afresh on the fourth day with Oshada Fernando and Kusal Perera resuming the chase from 83/3. South Africa, on the other hand, are seven wickets away from winning the match and the seamers would look to exploit the conditions in the first session.