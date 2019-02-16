South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score, SA vs SL Live Score Online: South Africa seven wickets away from winhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/south-africa-vs-sri-lanka-1st-test-sa-vs-sl-day-4-live-score-streaming-5587017/
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score, SA vs SL Live Score Online: South Africa seven wickets away from win
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, SA vs SL 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa are seven wickets away from winning the match and the seamers would like to exploit the conditions at morning.
SA vs SL 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Chasing 304 to win on a tricky surface, Sri Lanka got off to a decent start as skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne added 42 runs for the opening wicket, before the latter was caught by Faf du Plessis at second slip off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada. Soon after his dismissal, Karunaratne also departed as he was trapped leg before by Vernon Philander.
Sri Lanka would be looking to start afresh on the fourth day with Oshada Fernando and Kusal Perera resuming the chase from 83/3. South Africa, on the other hand, are seven wickets away from winning the match and the seamers would look to exploit the conditions in the first session.
Live Blog
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4 Live Updates from Durban:
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the fourth day of the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan. Despite being bundled up for 259 in their second innings, the Proteas are still sitting in the comfort zone as they are seven wickets away from yet another Test win. Chasing a target of 304, Sri Lanka got off to a decent start but the visitors were soon pushed to backfoot as they lost three quick wickets in the final session of the day. With 221 runs more to win, Sri Lanka would be looking to start afresh on the fourth day with Oshada Fernando and Kusal Perera resuming the chase from 83/3. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES
South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Duanne Olivier
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the fourth day of the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan. Despite being bundled up for 259 in their second innings, the Proteas are still sitting in the comfort zone as they are seven wickets away from yet another Test win. Chasing a target of 304, Sri Lanka got off to a decent start but the visitors were soon pushed to backfoot as they lost three quick wickets in the final session of the day. With 221 runs more to win, Sri Lanka would be looking to start afresh on the fourth day with Oshada Fernando and Kusal Perera resuming the chase from 83/3. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES