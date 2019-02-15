South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, SA vs SL Live Score Online: South Africa looking to inflate lead

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, SA vs SL Live Score Online: South Africa looking to inflate leadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/south-africa-vs-sri-lanka-1st-test-sa-vs-sl-day-3-live-score-streaming-5585489/
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, SA vs SL 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Skipper Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock will resume the South African innings with an aim to attain complete control on the match.
SA vs SL 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After reaching 126/4 at the close of play of Day 2 of the first Test, skipper Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock will resume the South African innings with an aim to attain complete control on the match. Despite losing four wickets, the hosts are sitting comfortably on the driving seat as they have extended the lead by 170 runs.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would look for an early breakthrough and restrict the Proteas from posting a mammoth score on the board. South Africa have a long tail with all-rounder Vernon Philander batting at number seven and quick wickets in the morning could bring Sri Lanka back into the contest.
Live Blog
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 Live updates from Durban
South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Duanne Olivier