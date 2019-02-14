South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, SA vs SL Live: Sri Lanka lose Fernando, Karunaratne early on Day 2

SA vs SL 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa batsmen once again didn’t have a good time with the bat as they were bowled out for 235 runs on the first day of the opening Test by this inexperienced Sri Lanka bowling attack. But the surprise element did help them as the seamers made merry. Now, it is the much heralded Proteas bowling to go after the equally jittery Sri Lanka batting. Sri Lanka resume from overnight’s 49/1 and trail by 186 runs.
There has been rain overnight and the cool conditions will only aid South Africa’s four seamers attack with Kesav Maharaj in support as the spinner. South Africa have Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock for taking the score tally this far. Bavuma and Faf stitched a 72 run stand with de Kock scoring 80 runs.
WICKET!
Another appeal and this time it has been given out. Karunaratne the batsman again, Philander the bowler again. Sri Lanka review. Much fuller from Philander this time and Karunaratne misses the flick and gets hit on the back leg. Umpire's call on hitting wickets, and Karunaratne has to walk back. A big, big wicket for South Africa. Karunaratne beaten by the in-seam and the impact was adjacent to the leg-stump. The ball-tracking says it was clipping leg. Sri Lanka don't lose a review, but they've lost their skipper. Karunratne dismissed for 30 and Sri Lanka are 53/3
South Africa review
South Africa celebrate a lbw against Karunaratne. But the umpire is unmoved. Philander the bowler. Ian Gould reckons the close one is a fair delivery. Missed the inside edge and rapped Karunaratne on the back pad. No bat but it is going over the stumps. South Africa lose the review. The impact was on the thigh pad and height playing a factor.
WICKET!
Early wicket for South Africa. Oshada Fernando has been adjudged leg before and he walks for 19 runs. Dale Steyn strikes. Fernando has a word with skipper Karunaratne at the other end on whether to review or not but decides otherwise. Fullish ball angled in from over the wicket and Fernando misses the glance. He gets pinned on the front pad in front of middle and leg. Sri Lanka are 51/2
Day 2 underway
Few dark clouds over Kingsmead with the sun trying to make its presence felt. There was rain overnight but for now, no weather issue. Play underway with Oshada Fernando and Dimuth Karunaratne in the middle. Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander the bowlers