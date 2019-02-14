South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, SA vs SL Live: Sri Lanka lose Fernando, Karunaratne early on Day 2

SA vs SL 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa batsmen once again didn’t have a good time with the bat as they were bowled out for 235 runs on the first day of the opening Test by this inexperienced Sri Lanka bowling attack. But the surprise element did help them as the seamers made merry. Now, it is the much heralded Proteas bowling to go after the equally jittery Sri Lanka batting. Sri Lanka resume from overnight’s 49/1 and trail by 186 runs.

There has been rain overnight and the cool conditions will only aid South Africa’s four seamers attack with Kesav Maharaj in support as the spinner. South Africa have Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock for taking the score tally this far. Bavuma and Faf stitched a 72 run stand with de Kock scoring 80 runs.