South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka 49/1, trail by 186 runshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/south-africa-vs-sri-lanka-1st-test-day-1-live-cricket-score-streaming-5581663/
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka 49/1, trail by 186 runs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka have the upper hand at end of day 1
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka are 49/1 in response to South Africa’s 235. In an intriguing day’s play, Vishwa Fernando was the standout performer with career-best 4/62 which helped the visitors take the upper hand. After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Sri Lanka had South Africa three down with 17 runs on the board before Faf du Plessis (35) and Temba Bavuma (47) put on 72 for the fourth wicket to calm home nerves. But the loss of regular wickets ultimately saw the home team get bundled out for 235.
Dale Steyn struck early to remove Lahiru Thirimanne and also reach Kapil Dev’s tally of 434. At the end of day one, Sri Lanka were 49/1 with all to play for on the second day.
Live Blog
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: Highlights
Stumps on Day 1:
Poor light forces end of play at Durban. Sri Lanka: 49/1, trail by 186 runs. (South Africa: 235 all-out). It was an excellent day for Sri Lanka as they bowled well and then saw off the tricky period towards the end of the day. A milestone for Dale Steyn as well as he equalled Kapil Dev's tally of 434 wickets
Milestone
With a single Dimuth Karunaratne has now become the 11th Sri Lankan to pass the mark of 4,000 Test runs. The southpaw will be proud of this landmark.
OUT!
Dale Steyn gets rid off Thirimanne for a duck! South Africa get the breakthrough. Flirting outside the off-stump is fraught with danger and Thirimanne pays the ultimate price. SA- 19/1
Sri Lanka resume
Karunaratne and Thirimanne are at the crease. Karunaratne is on strike. Dale Steyn will open the attack. A quiet first over and SL-1/0
South Africa are all out for 235
OUT! De Kock is gone for 80. A pull shot only gets the top edge and Rajitha gets his third wicket. Sri Lanka have done a good job to bowl out the hosts for 235.
SIX!
A slower ball by Rajitha which is spotted early by de Kock and lofted over the mid wicket region for a huge hit. SA- 235/9
BOWLED!
BOWLED! Embuldeniya gets his first Test wicket and none other than Dale Steyn. beautifully bowled as the batsman was deceived in the air. SA- 219/9
50 for de Kock
15th Test fifty for Quinton de Kock and the 200 also comes up for South Africa. This has been exceptional batting from the wicketkeeper showing true character and great temperament.
WICKET!
Vishwa Fernando gets rid off Kagiso Rabada. Kagiso Rabada holes out to the square leg boundary. Vishwa Fernando has his career-best Test figures. SA- 187/8
Tea Time!
The loss of Keshav Maharaj just before the break puts South Africa on the back foot yet again. 92 runs were scored in the session but most importantly three wickets fell in the same. SA- 181/7
Caught&Bowled!
Caught&Bowled! Vernon Philander falls for 4. Rajitha gets his first wicket of the innings. There was a little doubt about the no-ball but TV umpires rules it in favour of bowler. SA- 132/6
RUN OUT!
Bavuma is gone for 47. Sad end to a good innings SA- 116/5. It was a straight-drive from de Kock and that's was deflected onto the stumps at the non-striker's end off the bowler's boot.
Play resumes
Back with live action and Quinton de Kock survives a scare early on. Bavuma batting on 41. Proteas also reach the 100 run mark. SA- 102/4 after 27 ovs
Wicket and lunch
Successful review! Kasun Rajitha claims the wicket of Faf du Plessis, who departs for 35. That’s the end of a fledgling partnership. Bhavuma remains unbeaten on 38. And that's lunch. SA are 89/4.
Partnership: 50
Faf du Plessis and Temba Bavuma stitch a partnership of 50 runs to steady South Africa's ship after the initial disaster. SA are 72/3 in 21/3 overs on Day 1 of the first Test.
50 up for SA
A boundary through the square leg region by Faf du Plessis brings up the 50 for South Africa on Day 1 of the first Test with a loss of three wickets.
Drinks
It’s been an eventful morning at Kingsmead. Vishwa Fernando (2/21) with two wickets to help the visitors restrict the Proteas to 28/3 after 12 overs.
WICKET
WICKET! South Africa are in trouble as they lose their third wicket on Day 1 of the first Test. Aiden Markram is bowled by Vishwa Fernando as SA are 17/3
WICKET!
Hashim Amla departs cheaply as well. He is dismissed for 3 runs and Suranga Lakmal strikes. An appeal for a catch and the umpires decide to go upstairs. The soft signal is NOT OUT! That's a clean catch and the TV umpire - Ian Gould - has ruled that OUT! So, the controversy just few minutes back will not hurt Sri Lanka. Amla adding just three runs. A back of a length delivery around the fifth stump line and Amla was in two minds - whether to play or not. Chose the latter, but belatedly. He was too late to withdraw his bat and the ball went off the face of the bat. Kusal Mendis, at second slip, dives forward and takes a sharp catch. South Africa are 9/2
WICKET!
Dreadful start for South Africa and Dean Elgar. He walks back for a duck from just 4 balls. Vishwa Fernando the wicket taker. Appeal for caught behind and Aleem Dar raises his finger. Faintest of nicks and Dickwella holds on to an easy catch. A short of a good length ball that held its line wide of off. A tentative Elgar poked at it and got a thin outside edge. South Africa 0/1
Proud moment for Steyn
Dale Steyn had become the highest Test wicket taker for South Africa during the Pakistan series. He received a commemorative gift from CSA chief on the achievement.
Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne, making his captaincy debut, has won the toss and decided to bowl
SA vs SL 1st Test
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sri Lanka's tour of South Africa. A serious contrast between the two teams coming into the series. South Africa blanked Pakistan while Sri Lanka are on a streak with losses against England (at home) followed by New Zealand and Australia (away). And now they've got a South Africa side whose seam attack was on the prowl when Pakistan visited. Expect the four-prong attack to continue.
South Africa Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier
