South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka 49/1, trail by 186 runs

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka are 49/1 in response to South Africa’s 235. In an intriguing day’s play, Vishwa Fernando was the standout performer with career-best 4/62 which helped the visitors take the upper hand. After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Sri Lanka had South Africa three down with 17 runs on the board before Faf du Plessis (35) and Temba Bavuma (47) put on 72 for the fourth wicket to calm home nerves. But the loss of regular wickets ultimately saw the home team get bundled out for 235.

Dale Steyn struck early to remove Lahiru Thirimanne and also reach Kapil Dev’s tally of 434. At the end of day one, Sri Lanka were 49/1 with all to play for on the second day.