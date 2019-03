SA vs SL 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After being humbled at home by Sri Lanka in the Test Series, South Africa, led by skipper Faf du Plessis, will be eager to avenge the defeat in the ODI format. With the World Cup fast approaching, both the camps will be eager to figure out a combination of players that can form the squad.

The Proteas are struggling in the batting department after the departure of AB de Villiers. With Hashim Amla rested for the series, the home side will enter with only five specialist batsmen in the team, which can give Sri Lanka an opening to repeat their Test feats in the shorter format.