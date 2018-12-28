Watch: Shaun Pollock rips pants on live TV during South Africa vs Pakistan

Former South Africa captain and now second highest Test wicket-taker Shaun Pollock had a moment of embarrassment at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday. The former quick ripped his pants during a segment at lunch time on the third day of the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan.

Advertising

Pollock was standing alongside fellow former national captain Graeme Smith while the TV anchor Mark Nicholas quizzed them on the difficulties in judging when slip catches have been grounded and when they have been taken cleanly. Nicholas threw down catches to both Smith and Pollock, who demonstrated how difficult it can be to tell in real time if a catch has been neatly taken or not.

Unfortunately for Pollock, however, he got a little too low when trying to take one of the catches and as he came back up, he did so with the realisation that he had split the back of his pants!

It’s been all about split decisions at SuperSport park today 😂🏏 pic.twitter.com/v3SiCnInVQ — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) 28 December 2018

Thanks to the Proteas change room for the replacement pants , no more slip catching displays in suit pants!!🤭 pic.twitter.com/5zNc6HKFrl — Shaun Pollock (@7polly7) 28 December 2018

I cannot tell you how relieved I was 🤣 man this made my day #pollyspants https://t.co/9qNQhBoPFt — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) 28 December 2018

Smith, Nicholas and all the fans surrounding the area could not contain themselves and neither could the viewers who took to social media to have a laugh at Pollock. The former captain was a good sport throughout as he laughed at himself and the situation while sheepishly walking away from the scene. He was soon covered up by a towel that somebody brought onto the field for him.

With what was eventually a session to go at Centurion, Pollock was lucky enough to be given a pair of tracksuit pants from the Proteas change room so that he could go about his work. Pollock took to his own Twitter account to show the followers the damage.