South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming: Babar Azam-led team Pakistan are all set to face hosts South Africa in the fourth and final T20I match on Friday at the Super Sports Park in Centurion. The visitors are already 2-1 in the series and will try their best to make it 3-1 and clinch the series. While the Proteas will leave no stone unturned in making it a 2-2 affair.

Going into the fourth and final T20I at the same venue on Friday, Pakistan would be looking for another clinical performance from top-order batsmen like Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman. As far as Heinrich Klaasen and Co are concerned, all they could do is secure a win and tie the series.

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I details:

When and what time will South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I begin?

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I will begin at 6:00PM on Friday (April 16)

Which channel will telecast South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I in India?

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I in India?

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I can be streamed on Hotstar and Jio Tv.

Squads

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Sisanda Magala, Wihan Lubbe, Lizaad Williams, George Linde, Heinrich Klaasen(C), Kyle Verrynne, Beuran Hendricks, Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.