South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score, SA vs Pak Live Score Online: South Africa look to inflate lead further

SA vs Pak 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: It was a topsy-turvy affair on Day 2 and at the end of it, South Africa came out looking better off. They lead by 212 runs at the start of the third day with five wickets in hand. Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock will be looking to build on the 42-run partnership they had at the end of the previous day.

Amla and de Kock’s stand alongwith Temba Bavuma’s efforts before it propped the Proteas up after the hosts found themselves 45/4. With each run that is added, Pakistan’s chances of avoiding a whitewash looks dimmer. Catch live score and updates of Day 3 of the third Test between South Africa and Pakistan here.