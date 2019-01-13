South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score, SA vs Pak Live Score Online: South Africa look to inflate lead further

Toggle Menu
SA vs Pak 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: Catch live score and updates of Day 3 of the third Test between South Africa and Pakistan here.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: (AP Photo)

SA vs Pak 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: It was a topsy-turvy affair on Day 2 and at the end of it, South Africa came out looking better off. They lead by 212 runs at the start of the third day with five wickets in hand. Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock will be looking to build on the 42-run partnership they had at the end of the previous day.

Amla and de Kock’s stand alongwith Temba Bavuma’s efforts before it propped the Proteas up after the hosts found themselves 45/4. With each run that is added, Pakistan’s chances of avoiding a whitewash looks dimmer. Catch live score and updates of Day 3 of the third Test between South Africa and Pakistan here. 

Live Blog

South Africa vs India 3rd Test Day 3 Live score streaming:

South Africa 142/5

Partnership between Amla and de Kock has now crossed 50. There was a big LBW appeal against Amla off the very first over of the day by Abbas but that came to nothing. 

Hello and welcome!

Every run that South Africa add from this point on will feel like a bonus for them. This is a match in which both sides have shown potential for collapses so they will know that putting a healthy lead on the scoreboard would do half the job for the bowlers in trying to take 10 Pakistan wickets over the course of the next two days. Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock to continue. 

South Africa lost seven wickets for 33 runs in a collapse and Pakistan's batsmen also struggled as the ball swung and seamed late on the first day of the final test at the Wanderers on Friday.

South Africa was 154-2 and 229-3 before Pakistan's quick bowlers carved through the middle and lower order in the final session to bowl the home team out for 262 and give the tourists hope of avoiding a 3-0 series whitewash. Pakistan is 2-0 down and has already lost the three-match series but team changes and a helpful pitch seemed to invigorate its bowling lineup

