South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, SA vs PAK Live Score: South Africa win toss, elect to bat

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, SA vs PAK Live Score: Pakistan stand at the same stage that India did a year ago – having lost the Test series 2-0 and looking to avoid a whitewash. And hosts South Africa stand at the opposite direction looking to go for the kill. Pakistan have adapted to the conditions as the series has progressed to from under-200 scores in first three innings to 291 in the fourth. However, it has not been enough to beat this strong South Africa side.

The Proteas will be without Faf du Plessis who has been suspended for a second slow over rate offence in the series. In his absence, Dean Elgar will lead the side. Zubayr Hamza will make his Test debut and is likely to come in at number six in the batting order.